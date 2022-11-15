STRAIT AREA: A variety of Strait area artists continue to leave their mark on the industry, including during the silver anniversary 2022 Nova Scotia Music Week (NSMW) festivities earlier this month in Sydney.

The Town Heroes, Isabella Samson, and Rankin MacInnis were amongst those honored during the annual award ceremony that capped off the four-day celebration on Nov. 6.

The Town Heroes

“I am still recovering,” Mike Ryan tells The Reporter, with a laugh, while describing the event as an “amazing week.”

Ryan and Bruce Gillis make up the highly-regarded Inverness County group The Town Heroes, which collected a pair of NSMW trophies.

As for winning Rock Recording of the Year for Home, Ryan offers it is special because it shows that the industry appreciates and is supportive of “what you are doing.”

As explained on their website, townheroes.com, Home is a concept album, with a storyline that unfolds over a two-week period during a summer in Cape Breton. The nine songs, told from three perspectives, relate “the chronological tale of coming home, youth, summer love and, ultimately, lost love.”

When it comes to garnering Entertainer of the Year, Ryan offers that it reflects the “support of the fans,” while providing the band with assurance that they are “doing something that matters.”

He notes that both NSMW awards “mean a lot,” describing them as “icing on the cake” for an annual event that means a great deal to the duo.

“We don’t get to spend much time together, so it always provides a tremendous opportunity for everyone (in the industry),” Ryan explains, including having the chance to “discover new acts.”

And, this year, the location for the week (Sydney) made it “extra special.”

“It was great to go back home (to CB),” Ryan says, noting it provided the chance to share the experience with friends and family.

Isabella Samson

Samson, a native of Louisdale, agrees with that sentiment.

“It was really awesome,” she says of having the festivities in Cape Breton, noting that she is “so proud to be from here.”

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter collected the 2022 NSMW award for Folks-Roots Recording of the Year for If it’s not Forever.

“It was super special,” Samson says.

This award came only a few months after received a 2022 Canadian Folk Music Award as Young Performer of the Year.

Along with going home as an award-winner, the first-year nursing student at Cape Breton University (CBU) headlined her first NSMW showcase at Daniel’s Alehouse and Eatery in downtown Sydney.

“It went really well,” Samson says, noting that Redmond MacDougall of Pretty Archie provided accompaniment for the performance.

Like MacDougall, she did the same last year for Morgan Toney, her bandmate with the group Barn Bhreagh.

Samson has shared the stage with many accomplished and talented Cape Breton artists, including Rankin MacInnis, band leader for the Broken Reeds.

He also crossed the stage during the Nov. 6 award ceremony, accepting the Live Sector Award for Blueberry Jam, a concert series that he hosts with Big Belle Farm in his home community of Mabou.

“Big time,” MacInnis offers, when asked if organizers were pleased with receiving the NSMW award for the fledgling event, one that launched only in 2019.

“It is pretty cool, considering we (the festival) are still fairly young.”

He explains the seeds for the growing event were planted by farm owners Paul Meagher and Adele MacInnis-Meagher wanted to host an outdoor concert that would not only showcase music talent, but also “celebrate wild blueberry culture.”

MacInnis brought his expertise to the table, in areas such as branding and promotion, with the first Blueberry Jam, a one-day concert, taking centre stage in the summer of 2019. It was a sell-out.

By 2020, like so many similar events, Blueberry Jam had to make adjustments due to the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

MacInnis explains that dealing with increasing popularity, in an atmosphere focused on smaller events, as part of public health measures to combat spread, organizers explored pursuing the multi-day route, as opposed to widening capacity for individual concerts.

Although the main showcase for Blueberry Jam takes place on the third weekend of August, it has also left its footprint on the fall season with the Harvest Series, which, as described on the Blueberry Jam website, blueberryjam.ca, “takes the music from the field and into the barn over the Thanksgiving long weekend to celebrate the end of the harvest season.”

MacInnis notes the importance of the festival’s focus on featuring artists from the region, rather than more widely-known artists from other places.

“We bring in great talent that people may not know (yet) from there,” he says.

As soon as one aspect of Blueberry Jam wraps up, focus turns to “next year,” a phrase that has become a mainstay in the organizers’ vocabulary.

“There is always something to do,” MacInnis says.

When it comes to The Town Heroes, they will headline an upcoming show at the legendary Marquee Ballroom on Gottingen Street in downtown Halifax. Ryan says the recording of the performance is expected to be released next summer.

As for Samson, she is looking forward to “getting into the studio” and recording another album.

“I have been writing (new songs) like a mad woman,” she says.

For more information on Music Nova Scotia, a non-profit organization that has worked since 1989 with a mandate to encourage the creation, development, growth and promotion of Nova Scotia’s music industry, visit: musicnovascotia.ca.