Town of Antigonish concerned over federal cuts to print reading disability services

ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish is advocating for its residents with disabilities related to reading printed text after the federal government unanticipatedly announced it was axing its funding.

On March 15, Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chairman Jeff Blackwell sent a letter to the federal government requesting full funding to be restored to the National Network for Equitable Library Service (NNELS) and the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA).

According to the government’s Fall Economic Statement, the funding for NNELS and CELA, which currently sits at $4 million, is going to be phased out over the next four years.

Funding for both non-profits that provide libraries with specialized audio and braille materials is set to be fully eliminated by the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Councillor Sean Cameron raised the concern during the town’s regular council meeting later that evening.

Locally, Mayor Laurie Boucher indicated the accessible materials at the People’s Place Library are used by a number of their residents and people from surrounding communities.

“At this day and age in 2021, when the Town of Antigonish is trying to become more accessible, to take that funding away and have the library take the onus on buying those rights to those books, I think is counter-productive.”

Boucher advised council will ask their federal counterparts to reconsider their decision to phase out the funding to both non-profit organizations.