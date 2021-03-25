ANTIGONISH: One year ago, on March 16, officials with the Town of Antigonish were sent home as the global COVID-19 pandemic hit Nova Scotia, resulting in physical and social protocols.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on March 15, Mayor Laurie Boucher marked the anniversary by reflecting on the local impact the town and its residents faced during the past year.

Following the meeting, Boucher advised municipal staff did what they had to do to not only set an example, but to create a safe environment for all.

“I’m very proud of our staff; the logistics of operating a town from home was no easy feat,” she said. “We’re very fortunate to have the staff that we do, and we got through the year very well.”

Boucher advised while it was a huge task with numerous moving parts, the town was able to make its way through the pandemic relatively unscathed.

“Everybody took it in stride, put their heads down, and did what they knew had to be done,” she said. “It’s very overwhelming to think of taking everything that’s here, and people doing the work from home.”

From payroll to the issuing of utility bills and making sure their bills were covered, the mayor highlighted how staff communication has been “phenomenal” throughout the pandemic.

While it’s not time to say the “mission is accomplished,” Boucher said both the town and their council are anxious to reach the end of this pandemic, and need to keep their fight strong in the meantime.