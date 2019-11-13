ST. PETER’S: Veronica MacIsaac has brought her designs across the country but this Friday evening the St. Peter’s native will, for the first time, present her tartan-inspired creations to a hometown crowd.

The INNStyle Exclusive Runway Experience will include runway presentations by MacIsaac, credited with showing how much Celtic tradition and modernity can co-exist, and Halifax-based designer label Michelle-Rober. Known for designer capes and bowties, the company owned by Cindy MacNeil and Robert McGee will open the show.

The event also includes live music, appetizers, and a glass of house wine or select beer.

“The ticket for that night is actually going to cover five hours of the event. Basically, it starts at seven and it’s guaranteed to go at least until midnight,” says Trina Samson, who works in the dining room of the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn and is planning the event on behalf of the venue.

Most of the 100 available tickets have already sold and Samson says she is looking forward to the semi-formal, exclusive event for many reasons, including showing MacIsaac that “we’re proud of her and her accomplishments.”

MacIsaac began her business in 2008 and has been featured in some of the country’s biggest fashion industry events. She previously served as an apprentice kiltmaker with MacIsaac Kiltmakers, the business run by her parents Rosemary and Mac MacIsaac.

Lauded for her ability to marry tradition – in the form of tartan, woven in the UK, and various Celtic knots and symbols – with modern design elements, the former Highland dancer says she is excited to offer a show in St. Peter’s.

“There’s a lot of family who’ve never seen one of my shows before; never saw my work up close before. So I’m really looking forward to that,” said MacIsaac from her Halifax home.

“We also have over 20 models traveling from Halifax for the show, and they’re all excited to spend the weekend in Cape Breton as well,” she added.

MacIsaac will not be alone in making a homecoming at the weekend event. Singer-songwriter Katie Hicks will also return to St. Peter’s to perform at the event as will Derrick and Melody Cameron. Melody Cameron (nee Warner) is originally from River Bourgeois and the couple currently lives in West Mabou.

For ticket information for the INNStyle Exclusive Runway Experience with Veronica MacIsaac at the Bras d’Or Lakes Inn on November 16, call (902) 535-2200.