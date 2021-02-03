Warner, Mary “Stella” – Age 92, Port Hawkesbury. It is with sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, and nanny. Stella passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at home. Born in Margaree, on August 23, 1928, she was a daughter of the late John Delphus and Mary Florence (Muise) Burns. Stella was a loving wife, skilled home maker, a proud mother and nanny, a gracious neighbour and friend to many. She married her beloved husband Bob, on her birthday in 1951 and was blessed with 69 years of marriage, 10 children, 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Mom had a special touch with children and especially glowed in her roles as “Nanny Warner” to all her grandchildren and “Mrs. Warner” to her students in 7 different schools and many classrooms over her wonderful career as a teacher. Mom was a graduate of Normal College and found her calling during her years as a Special Education teacher. Mom had many talents and interests: homemaker, quilter, knitting, her yard, garden and love of birds, her cozy cottage in Margaree Harbour, canning and preserving for the family, a good card game, fiddle music, a good cup of tea and a visit with anyone who came by. Mom certainly was our matriarch and made sure to keep our family connected no matter the time, space, or distance between any of us. Stella is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Charles Robert “Bob” Warner, Port Hawkesbury; sons, Gary (Wanda), Havre Boucher; Kevin (Janice), Calgary, Alberta; Alvin (Valarie), Nolalu, Ontario; Steve, Vancouver, BC; daughters, Roberta Warner, Port Hawkesbury; Darlene (Corey) Cameron, Lucasville; Debbie (Joe) Gillis, Sydney River; Sheila (John) Serfas, Hammonds Plains; and Monica (Dwayne Line) Warner, Winnipeg; grandchildren, Anthony, Austin, Jason, April, Marty, Shea, Ashley, Annie-Jane, Jacob, Melissa and Ryan James; great-grandchildren, Avery, Riley, Madelyn, Cohen and Cole along with several step-grandchildren, brothers, Wilfred Burns and Freddy (Rose) Burns of Margaree; Leo (Debbie) Burns, New Brunswick and sister, Theresa (Melvin) Waters, Whycocomagh; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, George (Wanda); sister, Annie-Jane and brothers, Tommy, Martin, Clarence and Rannie. Our family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and palliative care team that provided great care for our mother over many years, and especially during this last year. Thank you is scarcely enough to our sister Roberta, who as mom’s primary caregiver tirelessly cared for mom with great compassion, which allowed mom to live these last years with us in the comfort of her own home, as was mom’s wish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stella’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia, Diabetes Canada-Nova Scotia Chapter, Special Olympics Nova Scotia and the Port Hawkesbury Regional Occupation Center Society, all charities which were near to mom and her heart of giving. A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Port Hawkesbury with Father Conrad Edwards officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com