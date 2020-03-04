John Allan Webb

Obituary

Webb, John Allan – of Havre Boucher, Antigonish Co. Peacefully, with his wife and daughters by his side, it is with much sadness that we announce John’s passing at the QE II Health Sciences Centre, VG Site, Halifax on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at the age of 64, after a battle with cancer. John was a son of Teresa Bonvie-Webb and the late Berk Webb. Born in Antigonish on September 13th, 1955 and raised in Havre Boucher, John was on the water for almost 40 years as the Captain of the Bay Boys III. John enjoyed playing cards, especially with his mother and helping his loving wife at the Denture Clinic. John was always lending a hand to anyone in need and his laugh was contagious. John always found a way to tease anyone he met and had a special way with children and the elderly alike. After leaving the Village, John moved to Calgary in the late 70’s and worked as a machinist. John later moved home in the early 80’s to take over the family fishing license. It was the best decision of his life because he then met the woman of his dreams, Marilyn. John was an avid Maple Leafs fan and loved to sit and chat about the game. He also enjoyed preparing many family meals, in particular his seafood chowder and travelling with Marilyn by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Anderson), daughters, Johna (Matthew) Calgary; Jade (Colton) Wood, Havre Boucher; and grandson Tanner John Allan, who he deeply cherish. Sisters, Christine (Tom) Diggins, Mulgrave; Judy (Luigi) Addorisio, Edmonton; Martina (Rene) LeVangie, Sherwood Park; Noella (Bruce) Ross, Sherwood Park; Bernita (Richie) MacLeod, Sherwood Park and brother, Stephen (Sandra) Webb, Havre Boucher; brother-in-laws, Tommy Anderson, Havre Boucher and Eddie (Lucy) Lee, Newfoundland. John was predeceased by his brother, Willie Webb. John also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Sunday, March 1st, in St. Paul’s Centre, Havre Boucher from 12-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass took place Monday, March 2nd in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Havre Boucher with Father Allan MacPhie officiating. Burial at a later date. Following the service a reception in celebration of John’s life will be held at the Havre Boucher Community Centre. A sincere thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU and Palliative Care Unit at the QE II, HSC for their care and compassion shown to our Dad. Family flowers only please. Donations in John’s name can be made to the CWCL Havre Boucher and to the QE II, Health Sciences Centre, Intensive Care Unit, Halifax. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com