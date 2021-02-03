White, Joseph Arthur “Art”- Age 89 of Port Hawkesbury. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather in Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Art was born in Inverness, on July 14, 1931, a son of the late Simon and Josephine (Basker) White. He moved to New Waterford to work in the coal mines and there he met his wife and his children were born. Over 50 years ago they moved to Port Hawkesbury where Art worked at Gulf Oil until closure and then all over the Maritimes as a welder with local 73 of the Boilermakers, of which he was a proud member for 50 years.

Art loved the sun and every winter he and Deanie would travel south for a few weeks of beaches and relaxation. He had a long and happy retirement, often working in his beloved garage, chopping wood, gardening and chatting with the neighbours.

Although in his last years he suffered from dementia he still enjoyed going shopping, concerts and spending quality time with his family. Art is survived by his wife of 65 years Geraldine “Deanie” (Fleming) White, his beloved children, Marilyn (Michael) Richard, Whiteside; Judy (Richard) Beaton, Port Hastings; Sandra (Wayne) MacDonald, Port Hawkesbury and Ross (Joanne) Moncton, N. B.; his brother, Gerald, Whiteside; his nine grandchildren, Evan (Nicole), Michelle (Winston), Lisa (John), Jillian, Alan (Kelly), Leah (Garrett), Cyndal (Matt), Danica (Yannick) and Brandon. He is also survived by 15 great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his step father, Donald Smith; brothers, Robert, Roland, Colin, Melvin and sisters, Christina, Rhodena, Cyrilla, Margaret, Dorothy and Rhinda. At Art’s request there will be no wake or funeral. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com