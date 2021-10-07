Whittier, Pearl Genevieve Mauger

Pearl Genevieve Mauger Whittier, born October 14, 1934, in Cap La Ronde, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

It is with great sadness that the family of Pearl Genevieve Mauger Whittier announce her passing at the age of 86 years. Pearl passed away peacefully in the palliative care wing of Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish surrounded by family on September 30, 2021. There will be no visitation per request. Pearl’s family invites all those who love Pearl as we do to her celebration of life, which will take place at Notre Dame de l’Assomption, also in Arichat on October 8, 2021 at 11 AM, with Rev. Susan Slater officiating. Interment to follow in St. John Anglican Cemetery, Arichat. This is to be immediately followed by a reception at C H Boudreau’s Funeral Home, 633 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Arichat.

Pearl is survived by her children David Connelly (Rebecca), Genevieve Terriss (Tim) and Sarah Hunter (Stuart) and grandchildren Michelle Terriss, Patrick Terriss and Dante Bruhm. Pearl was predeceased by her parents, Lennox and Ida Mauger as well as her husband, Henry S. Whittier.

Pearl received her Bachelors of Education from Saint Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. She was a journalist, teacher, wife, mother and grandmother. Her legacy lay with her ancestral home and her desire to bring this world back to the land. These desires were ultimately expressed in her writing of a novel.

Pearl was always actively involved in her community and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Social distancing, sanitizing and the wearing of masks are mandatory. As of October 4th, the Proof of dual vaccination will be required for all funeral services, including visitations and receptions, as all are considered gatherings under the Proof of Vaccination Policy.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family, please visit www.chboudreau.com