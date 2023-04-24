PORT HAWKESBURY: After 35 years, The Reporter has changed hands from its long-time, out-of-town owners, to a more local publisher and owner who has a focus on bringing the local community back into the newspaper.

On April 4, it was announced the newspaper had been sold to Nicole Fawcett, the newspaper’s sales agent and office manager.

Local journalism is very important, the new owner said, and The Reporter has civic responsibilities to report not only the local news, but the impact it may have on our area. She also sees the newspaper as being the champion for their local businesses and for the amazing achievements within their communities.

“There is so much happening in our communities right now that directly impacts all of us. It is an exciting time. I’m also excited about sharing the positive stories from our area and the amazing accomplishments of so many businesses, volunteers, and individuals,” Fawcett said. “Sharing these stories and accolades bonds us and makes the community stronger. Community newspapers bring communities together and I am excited to be a part of that.”

A Richmond County native, who now lives in Inverness County, joined Advocate in 1996, at the then-named Port Hawkesbury Reporter and most recently oversaw its advertising sales department when the media group owned three Nova Scotian weeklies and one newspaper in New Brunswick.

Despite a re-brand as The Strait Area Reporter, the weekly newspaper that comes out on Wednesdays will continue to service Antigonish, Guysborough, Richmond and Inverness Counties.

“The Reporter being locally owned and staffed puts us in the position of directly serving the Strait Area. We not only report the news, but we, our family and friends, live the news,” Fawcett said. “It gives a different perspective then an absent owner would. What we print matters to us on a personal level as well. It’s a completely different perspective.”

Speaking on the motivation on acquiring the newsweekly, she suggested, while working with community newspapers for a long time, she sees the difference they make in the community and the importance they hold.

“The Reporter is special to me, not only because I have worked with the paper for so long, but also because it is my local newspaper,” Fawcett said. “While there are strong, good, local newspapers that are doing well – over the past decade many successful community newspapers were bought up by larger companies for their revenue and the content was left behind. This has not been successful.”

In Port Hawkesbury, she indicated that wasn’t the case, as their previous owners, Advocate Media, firmly believed in the value of the community newspaper and to those it serves and therefore remained relevant and strong.

“It is extremely important to me that The Reporter remains part of the community,” Fawcett said. “And that the stories it tells are ‘our’ stories.”

In direct competition with, The Scotia Sun, the original newsweekly in the Strait Area, The Reporter was founded in 1982, by former Scotia Sun employees. Advocate purchased the competing newspaper 29 years ago, and promptly closed as a result, ending any newspaper competition.

President and CEO of Advocate Group Publishing, Sean Murray’s late father purchased The Reporter.

Murray advised in the 35 years his company has had the honour being associated with The Reporter, they have taken pride in being a source for local journalism, while being the area’s media of choice.

Indicating they asked their managers to act like entrepreneurs within their organization, he suggested Fawcett came to work each day with the drive, passion, and vision that you would expect from the owner.

“Local journalism is the foundation of our democracy. Local journalism matters now more than ever,” Murray said in a written comment. “Communities need a source for quality information, quality journalism – facts. The speed of information sharing today only enhances the need for quality local news.”

He suggested newspapers are changing but not the way you think – 86 per cent of Canadians read newspapers, with 82 per cent seeking local content – highlighting the future of news is hyper local and communities need cheerleaders, challengers, and quality information.

“When the opportunity arose, Nicole was the perfect choice to navigate The Reporter’s future. Her passion for the Strait Area is obvious. We would like to sincerely congratulate Nicole. We are excited for her and the entire Strait Area,” Murray said. “If you dream of a stronger community, if you think citizens should have a say in decisions, if you want to be informed on what matters or if you think achievements should be celebrated, please buy a subscription, or pick up a copy of The Reporter. It is through you, the readers, that Nicole and The Reporter will fuel community success.”

Fawcett sees the newspaper’s new direction as an opportunity for growth – both in the news they are and their reach.

“We will continue to be in print, because it is truly the best way to read the newspaper, in addition to being online,” she said. “We currently have great numbers, but I can see them growing as our local content grows. I see The Reporter being more involved in community events and truly being part of the community.”