1,100 graduates, three outstanding Canadians celebrated at StFX Convocation
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CUTLINES: Photo courtesy of StFX. World-renowned Cape Breton fiddler Natalie MacMaster received an honorary degree and delivered a heartfelt address before treating the audience to a surprise musical performance that brought the ceremony to life.
ANTIGONISH: Nearly 1,100 graduates crossed the stage at St. Francis Xavier University’s 2026 Convocation on May 3, in a ceremony defined by music, emotion, and messages of purpose, kindness, and community leadership.
Families, friends, faculty, and dignitaries filled campus venues as graduates marked the completion of their studies, while three distinguished Canadians were also recognized with honorary degrees.
“Graduates, this is your day,” StFX President & Vice-Chancellor Andy Hakin said in his opening remarks. “A new page is being turned. Your story so far has provided you with the tools, but now you’re in the application phase. You’re looking to see what comes next. Don’t worry. You’re ready.”
Hakin encouraged graduates to carry forward Xaverian values and to use their education in service of others.
“Be bold,” he said. “We need your skills and ability, your voices of calm and reason. Above all, be kind. Kindness is no weakness. Kindness is a superpower… It changes the environment when you are kind to people. It will make a difference.”
The university awarded honorary degrees to three Canadians whose work spans culture, business, and Indigenous leadership.
World-renowned Cape Breton fiddler Natalie MacMaster received an honorary degree and delivered a heartfelt address before treating the audience to a surprise musical performance that brought the ceremony to life.
“I’m incredibly honoured to receive this honour from StFX, one of the highest-ranking universities in the world,” she said. “I am certainly moved by the spirit of love that I felt here today.”
MacMaster, one of Canada’s most celebrated traditional musicians, spoke about the energy of the campus community and the importance of cultural connection through music.
Business leader and StFX alumnus Mark Wallace was also honoured, delivering a message focused on courage and service.
“You don't have to be the most experienced person in the room, you just have to be willing to show up,” he said. “Your greatest impact in life will not come from what you've achieved for yourself, but from what you help others achieve.”
In the afternoon ceremony, Mi’kmaw Elder and Knowledge Keeper Kerry Prosper was recognized for decades of leadership in Mi’kmaw governance, treaty rights advocacy, and cultural revitalization.
“It’s a great honour,” he said. “Today is a special day. We are in times when things are changing. Take care of your spiritual health, your mental health, emotional health, and physical health.”
Elder Prosper has served as StFX’s inaugural Knowledge Keeper since 2018 and continues to guide Indigenous programming and reconciliation initiatives at the university.
StFX Chancellor Mila Mulroney addressed graduates with a message focused on intention and relationships.
“You are not choosing your path today – you are building one,” she said. “Surround yourself with those who challenge you, who lift you, and who bring out your best.”
She encouraged graduates to carry forward the lessons learned during their time at StFX, emphasizing the lasting influence of community and mentorship.
Several faculty members were also honoured during the convocation ceremonies.
Susan Vincent (Anthropology) was named Professor Emerita, while Darien DeWolf (Math & Statistics) received the Outstanding Teaching Award. Kailin Wright (English) was awarded the President’s Research Award, and Charlene Weaving (Human Kinetics) received the University Research Award.
As tassels were turned and degrees conferred, the 2026 StFX Convocation closed with a message echoed throughout the day: the journey ahead belongs not only to achievement, but to service, kindness, and impact.
ANTIGONISH: Nearly 1,100 graduates crossed the stage at St. Francis Xavier University’s 2026 Convocation on May 3, in a ceremony defined by music, emotion, and messages of purpose, kindness, and community leadership. Families, friends, faculty, and dignitaries filled campus venues as graduates marked the completion of their studies, while three distinguished Canadians were also recognized…
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Register Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island.
Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way.
His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities.
When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.