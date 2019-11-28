ANTIGONISH: Helping to bridge the gap between university students and employers, StFX University is inviting all potential employers to attend their second annual “Connect @ X” event – a networking dinner to connect employers with the next generation of employees.

Kelsey Bowman, marketing, communications, and events coordinator for the StFX Extension Innovation and Enterprise Centre, said the networking event provides an opportunity for employers to connect with StFX students.

“The ‘Connect @ X’ event will offer StFX students an exciting opportunity to network with local, provincial and national employers,” Bowman said. “The event is used to bridge the gap between indentifying and dealing with the uncomfortable situation of students approaching professionals – it’s kind of like a safe space to practice networking.”

The StFX students that will be in attendance will come from various majors and fields of study, including students participating in the Co-operative Education Program. The evening will feature a three-course dinner, insight from guest speaker Emma Logan, and will end with networking sessions.

“The event will include an equal number of employers and students to help ensure employers can have meaningful conversations and build connections with interested students,” Bowman said. “It’s an excellent opportunity to meet motivated students for immediate, summer, co-op, and for future employment, or to learn about the career interests of future employees.”

A recent StFX business graduate, Logan was a Wallace Family Intern in 2018 when she developed her idea, “Hearing for All,” an initiative that collects used hearing aids, has them refurbished, and donated to those who cannot afford, or do not have access to them.

Passionate about entrepreneurship, Logan joined Venture for Canada’s Fellowship Program in their 2019 cohort, and is now working for LifeRaft, a startup in Halifax that provides a SaaS-based threat intelligence platform.

The event, which will be held on January 16, 2020 from 6–9 p.m. in the Bloomfield Center at StFX sold-out last year, and spots are again limited. Registration closes on December 30 and tickets will be on a first-come first-served basis.

Bowman said networking events like this allow attendeeds to make a personal connection and allows employers to see candidates on a much more personal level.

“Which is very important, especially since we’re in a digital age now, where everything is done electronically,” she said. “Having those face-to-face interactions is very beneficial.”

Hosting partners for the event are the Northern Connector Program, the StFX Extension Department, Innovation and Enterprise Centre, Centre for Employment Innovation, and the StFX Student Career Services.

For more information and registration, visit their Web site: www.innovatenortheast.ca/connect-x/ or e-mail Bowman at: bowmankelsey19@gmail.com.