By: Michelle Gilfoyle

So you finally did it. You bought your dream home. After the initial excitement of the purchase itself has worn off, you might have realized that you are not sure what all you need to make your dream home the most comfortable place that you have ever lived. This can be especially true if you have never owned a home before or if you are moving from a smaller home to a larger home.

If you aren’t sure what all you need to make your dream home the best place on earth, we have you covered!

1. Appliances

The first thing you will need to do is make sure that all of your appliances are in good order. If you are buying a new home, you will often get new appliances with the house itself. However, if you are not buying new or if you are moving your own appliances into the new home you have bought, make sure that everything is in tip top shape so that you don’t have to deal with a water leak or a frustrating breakdown right after you move in.

2. Indoor Furniture

After making sure your appliances are in order, it is time to buy new furniture! Furniture buying can be a daunting task going from store to store trying to find the best deal. So it might be a better idea to shop online. Almost everything can be bought online now, even mattresses! Not to mention you can skower different sites in just minutes to find the best deal.

3. Outdoor Furniture

If you plan to entertain people at your home or if you have a large deck of outdoor space for the first time, you will need outdoor furniture and maybe even propane heaters or other items to make your outdoor space comfortable. Catching these items on sale can be a benefit and sometimes you can even find really nice used furniture if you don’t want to buy new.

4. Locks

A frequently overlooked area of consideration when buying a home is changing out locks. If your home is brand new, this will not concern you, but if you are buying a home that has been lived in before, it’s a good idea to swap out all the locks for new ones. You don’t know who the prior owners have passed keys out to over the years and safety alone dictates getting new locks for your home.

5. Tools

Make sure that you have all the tools you need to care for your yard and driveway. You will need a good shovel, a broom, some pruning shears, a rake and other basic tools related to what your yard or property might call upon you to fix or maintain.

6. Fencing

Lastly, if you have pets and kids, make sure that the fencing is safe and appropriate for their needs and remove anything in the house that might hurt them or cause accidents. If you are moving into a house with an open stairwell but have small children, you might want to make sure that you have room in the budget for someone to come and install a railing for safety.

Be prepared

Being prepared with some money for unexpected purchases after you move in is always the best policy. Nothing is more upsetting than moving in and finding out that you should have set aside more money to take care of the needs of your family while you are settling into your house. Being prepared to replace or fix a few things when you move in will make the process of getting settled that much easier and will help you to enjoy your time in your new home right from the beginning.