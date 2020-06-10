STRAIT AREA: Local demonstrations joined the global call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody last month in Minnesota.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

Talen and Sasha Repko walked from Auld’s Cove to Port Hawkesbury on June 5 as part of a global effort calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

On June 5, Sasha Repko and her brother Talen walked from Auld’s Cove to Port Hawkesbury in a peaceful protest calling for the end of racism and to reaffirm that all black lives matter.

Talen said many motorists demonstrated their support.

“It’s nice to see that it’s a very unanimous agreement that nine minutes of strangulation is just way too much.”

Talen joined his sister because change is needed.

“I wanted to write something about ending police brutality with stricter policies and demilitarization, and studies have been showing that’s the best way to do it,” he said of the sign he was carrying.

Sasha, who organized the protest, felt she had to do something.

“We just want that it’s not okay to kill a black person just for nothing,” she said. “That‘s not how you and I do that. You need to show some love, you need to show some respect.

“My message is to share the love and black lives matter. End racism!”

Upon arriving in Port Hawkesbury, the Repkos were greeted by supporters at the Subway on Reeves Street.

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Approximately 3,500 people showed up for a demonstration in Antigonish on June 6 reaffirming that All Black Lives Matter.

In Antigonish on June 6, approximately 3,500 peaceful protestors gathered to kneel at Columbus Field for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same length of time an ex-Minneapolois police officer kneeled on Geroge Floyd’s neck May 25, which ultimately led to his death.

Demonstrators then filled the streets as they marched down Main Street, throughout the downtown core, before heading back to Columbus Field.

Addressing the rally, Jennifer Desmond, who has roots in the historical black community of Upper Big Tracadie and is an advocate for black youth, said as a mother of six beautiful, black, children she came in honour of their lives and many other black lives.

“I stand before you as a very hurt black woman, one with mixed emotions; I have feelings of anger, of rage, of fear, but I also come with feelings of hope that it will and must get better,” Desmond said. “Racism has been a deadly virus that has been killing my people for years, not only physically but psychologically, and I have to admit, it’s having a damaging effect on me and my family.”

She said it’s about acknowledging the institutionalized racism that is engraved in the fabric of society, in systems such as education, health, justice and politics. She said authentic change cannot take place until these systems are dismantled.

“It is no longer acceptable for you to be silent; it is no longer acceptable for you to be complicit; it’s no longer acceptable for you to be non-racist, you need to be anti-racist,” Desmond said. “You need to start educating yourselves, it’s no longer the responsibility of people that look like me to educate you, you have to do your part to understand the real history and why we’re here tonight. This isn’t about one incident this is about a long history of racial injustice.”

This protester donned the shirt of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose career was cut short after teams objeced to his activism, namely his decision to kneel during the national anthem, in protest of the death of African Amercians at the hands of law enforcement.

Not in attendance at the 3,500 person rally in Antigonish, were any uniformed police officers, however the march was overseen by the town’s two by-law enforcement officers who showed support for the demonstration.

A community rally against racism is scheduled for June 13 at 2 p.m. on the grounds of Mabou Arena.

Rally participants will hear from African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq leaders from Cape Breton about the realities of racism and how to help end it.

During the event, donations will be accepted to support community programs in African Nova Scotian communities in Cape Breton and help cover speaker travel expenses.

StFX men’s basketball coach Steve Konchalski was one of those lending his support to the protest last Saturday night in Antigonish.

Speakers will include We’koqma’q Elder and We’koqma’q First Nation band councillor Steven Googoo, who helped spearhead the red tape campaign to raise awareness of racism in minor hockey, along with community activists Darnell Kirton and Selah Best from Whitney Pier.

“At a time when Black Lives Matter protests are taking place around the world, it’s important for everyone to act both in solidarity, but more importantly, to acknowledge that racism exists in our own communities, and to put action after words when we say we want to end it,” says rally organizer Kate Beaton.

While the Mabou rally is just one of a number of events taking place across Canada and around the world demanding an end to police violence against Black Americans, Beaton notes, it is important to be aware that systemic, environmental, and individual incidents of racism continue to be all too prevalent.

“Racism continues to be experienced by members of our community in Cape Breton/Unama’ki,” says rally speaker Steven Googoo. “Unfortunate incidents like what happened with Logan Prosper and racist comments he faced at a hockey game in Cheticamp this past winter, and the frequent hateful letters and reader comments you see often in local newspapers and Web sites. There is a long way to go to end racism, and we all have a part to play.”

To ensure the health and safety of all participants at the rally, organizers are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing of two meters. There will be ample parking and space to gather, and those who wish will be able to remain in their vehicles. If individuals do not have their own masks, the organizers will provide disposable masks. Participants who would like to make placards to use during the rally are welcome to arrive early and make use of provided supplies.