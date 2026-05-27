On Friday, May 22, government representatives on behalf of employers asked CUPE leadership to return to the table to continue negotiations and help bring this strike to an end. We were disappointed that despite offering CUPE leadership to meet Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, they would not find the time to come back to the table until next week. It is important to note that our goal remains unchanged: we want a resolution. Our…



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