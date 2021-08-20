And the issues are in

Although The Reporter was published before the unofficial results of the 2021 provincial election have been confirmed, the end of the election is the best time to review the issues which gained the most traction during this tumultuous campaign.

Not just because the Progressive Conservatives desired it so, health care was perhaps the main issue during the Nova Scotia election.

If it wasn’t the PCs promising to spend billions fixing what they termed a broken system, their political opponents also made this sector an important part of their election platforms.

In an interview with The Reporter, PC leader Tim Houston said he was very clear with Nova Scotians that this province is going to have deficits for the first few years.

As part of their health care strategy, the PCs keyed in on incentives to assist physician recruitment, universal mental health care, more in-home support for those with chronic illness, opening up more operating rooms to improve surgery wait times, hiring more long-term care staff and opening more beds, a grant to help seniors stay in their homes, providing virtual care for those without a doctor, and removing the gag order on the health care.

Not to be outdone, the NDP are promising to cancel ambulance fees, create mental health clinics and mental health emergency response teams, set higher standards for long-term care, and hire more physician assistants to provide more health care access.

After getting criticized for releasing their health care platform planks days into the election, the Liberals pointed to more than $4 billion they committed before the election for new hospitals, emergency care centres, and community health centres across the province.

Rankin said the Liberals ran on five significant platform planks, one of those being health care. The Liberals committed another $134 million in new spending initiatives including doctor recruitment, care for seniors, new mental health walk-in clinics, and an expansion of virtual care.

The Liberal health care platform aims to provide 270 more seats for Licensed Practical Nurses at the NSCC and reserves 30 seats for continuing care assistants to upgrade to be a licensed practice nurse. They said those who qualify will receive free tuition for the two-year program in exchange for a guarantee they will work for five years in the long-term care sector.

During a campaign stop in Antigonish on July 23, PC leader Tim Houston told The Reporter that what they were hearing from Nova Scotians was “health care, health care, health care, health care, health care.”

The PCs targeted ambulance wait times after the union representing Nova Scotia’s paramedics – International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 727 – resumed their Code Critical program on July 6.

The program alerts Nova Scotian residents, when two or less paramedic crews are available to respond to 911 calls in a given county. The union says this can lead to slower response times.

Since the restart of Code Critical, each municipality in the area saw varied instances of these alerts with dozens each in Richmond, Inverness, Antigonish, and Guysborough counties.

The union says the issue is affecting the wellbeing of paramedics, who naturally want to deliver the best care possible. They say something has to be done to protect both the patients entering the health care system, and paramedics delivering the care.

What is needed to solve the problem, says the union, is more staff, more nurse practitioners, more doctors and more long-term care beds.

Although they have traditionally been the party of health care, the NDP discussed a wide array of issues during the campaign.

NDP leader Gary Burrill told The Reporter on July 16 that although it has been an important issue for many years, the pandemic underscored the value of child care. He supports federal-provincial attempts at universal child care even though he expressed cynicism at the Liberals’ death bed conversion.

Burrill also discussed more funding for long-term care, rent control, affordable housing, changes to the Labour Standards Code to allow for universal paid sick days, and the $15 minimum wage.

During a campaign stop in Antigonish on July 21, Premier Iain Rankin told The Reporter that an elected Liberal government will continue twinning efforts along Highway 104 to Port Hawkesbury.

Rankin suggested the cost of the two projects, which also includes twinning Highway 103 from Hubbards to Bridgewater, would cost approximately $475 million, and the province would request assistance from the federal government’s national trade corridors fund to pay half.

Two days later on July 23 in Iona, Rankin committed $5 million over two years to extend the Tourism Digital Assistance Program.

The program received $2.5 million in June, and this additional funding is to provide local tourism businesses with the resources to increase their online presence to attract more customers and adopt digital technologies to improve efficiency and visitor experiences, according to a Liberal press release.

Fees for all provincially run ferry services have also been permanently eliminated, the Liberals said.

The Liberals are also promising to invest $69 million over the next four years in the NSCC.

The Liberals are committing to add 800 new seats, including 400 seats in health-related disciplines and 400 in residential construction trades, information technology, green energy programs, as well as licensed practical nurses; double the Pathways program from 500 to 1,000; and modernize the NSCC’s registration system to a course-based structure.

In the dying days of the campaign, the Liberals even committed $2 million to replace the Port Royal bridge, and to repave and reinforce the road shoulder along MacEachern Road, in Isle Madame.

As if sensing that his party’s preoccupation with health care alone was politically limiting, Houston said his party’s other top priority is fixing the economy via the better paycheque guarantee designed to raise wages, as well as the Nova Scotia Loyal Card in which it would be government policy to encourage people to buy locally produced food or locally produced products, with a points system.

Houston told The Reporter that his party had the only plan to rebuild the economy, and as a professional accountant, he was “very focused” on the economy.

The PC leader said his party put forward the only fully costed platform with 10 years of projections which called for six years of deficits because he said some of their economic initiatives will take time to have an impact.

Other issues also received attention, such as the environment; specifically the vocal Save Owl’s Head movement, which seemed to seap into every riding in the province, as well as education; specifically concerns over the start of the school year, which seemed to become a larger issue as the campaign went on.

Possibly a result of the pandemic, and fears of a fourth wave of COVID19 transmission and infection in Nova Scotia, along with concerns about a system that seems taxed to the limit, health care seemed to get the most play in this election.

But more specifically, the ballot box issue seemed to come down to how much should be invested on health care, and whether voters should choose a government that is willing to commit massive financial resources, or commit moderately while balancing other priorities.