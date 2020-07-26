HALIFAX: Anglers in Nova Scotia can now purchase their general and salmon sportfishing licences on-line.

“Sportfishing is a popular past time and thousands of licences are sold every year,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell. “We are modernizing the purchase and delivery of general fishing licences, as well as salmon fishing licences.”

Licence applications are available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/programs-and-services/sportfishing-licensing.

Anglers can continue to purchase sportfishing licences in person, at one of over 200 vendors in the province. A list of private vendors is at: https://novascotia.ca/fish/sportfishing/licensing-permits/.

Disabled anglers wishing to apply for a fishing licence, at no cost, and anglers wishing to replace a lost licence, for a $5.00 fee, plus HST, can only do so at district offices of the Department of Lands and Forestry. A list of offices is at: https://novascotia.ca/natr/staffdir/offices.asp.

“The electronic licensing system will provide so much flexibility for everyone involved in sportfishing,” Mike Pollard, president, Nova Scotia Federation of Anglers and Hunters said. “Individuals deciding to go on a last-minute fishing adventure will be able to do so and get a licence whenever they want.”

Last year, more than 67,000 people participated in sportfishing, making it one of the province’s most popular outdoor sports. Sportfishing contributes about $66 million to Nova Scotia’s economy each year.