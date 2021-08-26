Home Arts & Entertainment Annual Blueberry Jam outdoor concert at Big Belle Farm on Mabou Ridge Arts & Entertainment Annual Blueberry Jam outdoor concert at Big Belle Farm on Mabou Ridge By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - August 26, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The annual Blueberry Jam outdoor concert took place last weekend at Big Belle Farm in Mabou. Photos by Davey and Sky Media for Blueberry JamBig Belle Farm in Mabou is a 170-year-old heritage farm owned by Paul and Adele Meagher. Blueberry Jam started in 2019 as an outdoor concert at Big Belle Farm. Blueberry Jam celebrates the wild blueberry industry and music of Nova Scotia. The event formed through a collaboration between Big Belle Farm and musician Rankin MacInnis. Blueberry Jam has added a weekend “Harvest Series” over the Thanksgiving long weekend celebrating the end of the harvest season.