Annual Johnstown Milling Frolic marks 89 years of continuous practice for a community steeped in tradition By Adam McNamara - August 7, 2024 A Johnstown Milling Frolic is pictured from 2010, where many people mill a long blanket which winds around the table. The group hosting the milling in Johnstown retired this blanket and now have a new one they use for events.