Annual Louisdale Fall Fair returns

By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - October 27, 2022

The ladies on the Harbourside Wellness and Spa parade float looked comfortable and relaxed in Louisdale on Oct. 13. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardHosted by the Louisdale and District Volunteer Fire Department and ladies auxiliary, the community's fall fair returned last week and included a parade, games, a turkey dinner, merchandise bingo, and bake sale. Not all the participants in the Louisdale Fall Fair parade were of the human variety. A few Halloween costumes got some early use during the fall fair parade in Louisdale. Mallard Construction's toolbox-shaped float was a hit during the Louisdale Fall Fair parade. The Louisdale Lions Club, which is celebrating 50-plus years in the community, took part in the return of the fall fair. The Cottage Bakery took part in the Louisdale Fall Fair parade. Fall harvest was the theme of St. Joseph's Credit Union's float. The West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department joined in on the fun in Louisdale on Oct. 23 for the return of the fall fair. Members of the 235 Arrow Sea Cadets squadron walked the parade route and passed out treats to waiting children.