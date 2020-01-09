Another new business opens in Richmond County

LOUISDALE: When Patsy Landry decided to retire to her home community in Richmond County after working away for 12 years, her daughter, Brittany Morell, seized the opportunity to make a long-time dream a reality.

The mother-daughter team, both originally from Louisdale, recently opened Harbourside Wellness and Spa on Grandique Ferry Road, something Morell, a Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) for the past 14 years, sees as an exciting new adventure.

“When the building became available for purchase, the idea came to light with the location being a no-brainer,” she said. “The view speaks for itself. We feel so lucky to have it!”

Offering a wide variety of massage therapy and aesthetic services such as direct-billed treatments, tanning, and a Cocoon Wellness Pod, the spa currently employs six people, with plans to take on another RMT in the near future.

Among the attractions at Harbourside Wellness and Spa is this Cocoon Wellness Pod.

Harbourside opened its doors mid-November and Morell and Landry have been very pleased with how the community has responded to their new venture. Both are overwhelmed with the support from people in Louisdale and the surrounding areas, with a full schedule up to this point and bookings indicating that trend will continue.

“Business has certainly exceeded our expectations and we feel humbled and so proud of what we have brought to the area,” Morell says.

The new business offers a wide variety of massage therapy and aesthetic services such as direct-billed treatments and tanning.

The December 8 grand opening was well attended, and Morell is optimistic about the outlook for their business.

“We are excited about the next 12 months and beyond,” she noted. “Harbourside was a vision and a dream that has become a reality with the help of local companies and our friends and family. We are so happy to be offering these much needed services to our area and want to thank everyone for all the continued support.”