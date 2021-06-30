Antigonish can’t touch up road lines due to national paint shortage

ANTIGONISH: Usually, Town of Antigonish road crews are busy making sure the markings, erased by weather, snow plows, and everyday wear-and-tear from vehicle tires get a fresh coat of paint, prior to the summer.

Those convenient white and yellow lines that help keep motorists in their lane while driving, and earmark town crosswalks and turning lanes, may seem a little more faded than normal this year and that’s because there is a shortage of road paint.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on June 21, council heard that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material suppliers have not been able to fill orders on time, and consequently, there is now a paint shortage.

“COVID has affected different things in different ways, and sometimes it’s a little bit mysterious,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter. “Some very general household items are now in shortage and I guess the paint for line painting is no different.”

This year, road line painting in many municipalities, including Antigonish, may be delayed or even cancelled if their suppliers can’t fill the orders.

“There is a supply shortage and therefore we’re having trouble to get the paint to have our lines painted,” Boucher said. “We were fortunate to have a company in last week, and they did do some of the main sections there in the downtown block.”

While the town lucked out last week, there’s still a lot of work to be completed and senior staff are hoping they’ll be able to source some more line paint soon, before there is an influx of road users throughout the summer months.

With the province opening to an Atlantic Bubble and scheduled plans on a re-opening to the rest of Canada by mid-July, the mayor suggested it’s crucial for wayfinding and road saftey that they get a fresh coat of paint down on the road lines as soon as possible.

“This shouldn’t hinder our capital projects going forward,” Boucher said. “We’ll know more of the capital initiatives after our budget meeting. It’s an exciting budget, there’s lot to be done, and there’s a lot of money being spent on infrastructure and capital projects.”