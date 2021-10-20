Antigonish consolidation steering committee decided

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion during their regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 12 to finalize the steering committee responsible with the management of the consolidation process with the Town of Antigonish.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron advised municipal staff in both the town and countys have met a few times already, highlighting they have initiated discussions with representatives with the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“There was good discussion with joint council around that,” McCarron said. “So far, it’s been a lot of positive comments around it, but there’s still a lot of work to do, and we’re making plans for the next steps and getting out to the community and having those discussions.”

As there still is a lot of work to be carried out being in the early stages of the process, the warden suggested they’re discussing when they will be able to provide some more information to the community.

He suggested the three month window. from mid-November to mid-February. would be the time frame they would like to get out into the community.

Representing the county on the committee in addition to McCarron, will be Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart and CAO Glen Horne, the Town of Antigonish’s steering committee will include Mayor Laurie Boucher, Deputy Mayor Andrew Murray and CAO Jeff Lawrence, and other staff as necessary.