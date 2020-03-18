Antigonish County sponsoring participants of Female Leadership School

ANTIGONISH: County council is stepping up to the plate to help fund a pair of residents to attend a conference focused on women in politics.

A pair of Antigonish County residents will receive funding to attend the Female Leadership School run by Government FOCUS (Female Objectives Cape Breton Unama’ki Strait). The conference is taking place at the NSCC Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury on May 1 and 2.

Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart said it will help women take a look at entering politics.

“We’re like everybody else out there, we’d like to encourage women to get involved in politics,” said Stewart. “I think it’s a good move. I think it will certainly encourage women to take a look at it with a little help. I think it’s a good thing to have happen.”

Council made the decision during committee-of-the-whole on March 9.