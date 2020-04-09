Antigonish Highland Games suspended for 2020

ANTIGONISH: For only the second time in the event’s history, the Antigonish Highland Games will be postponed.

Antigonish Highland Society President Bill Fraser and Antigonish Highland Games Chair David Smith announced the suspension of the 157th Antigonish Highland Games on March 8. As such, the 157th Games, which were to take place July 5–12, will now be hosted at Columbus Field in July 2021.

The only other time the event has been suspended was during the First World War.

“The society’s board of directors and games committee was guided in their decision by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia in response to the current coronavirus outbreak,” Fraser said. “That recommended event organizers and planners cancel or postpone in-person gatherings, where proper social distancing measures would be difficult to implement and maintain.”

Additionally, he said, Nova Scotia directed province-wide closures and prohibitions at all parks, including Antigonish Columbus Field where the event is held.

Fraser called the decision to postpone the annual Highland Games as “truly unfortunate,” explaining it has become an unofficial “come home week” and is part of the fabric of the Antigonish community.

With more than 5,000 visitors and upwards of 800 athletes coming into the town and county for the event, organizers needed to act cautiously; to practice the reduction of possible community transmission, he noted.

The Antigonish Highland Society is a volunteer community organization that serves past, present and future generations of Gaels as providers of and advocates for authentic living expressions of Highland Scottish heritage.

The Highland Games provide both a cultural showcase and entertainment for the Antigonish town and county through an extensive schedule of events from dinners to dances, from plays and concerts with Highland dancing competitions, piping and drumming competitions and ancient Scottish heavy events performed during the weekend.