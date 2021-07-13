ANTIGONISH: The Premier of Nova Scotia calls Alternative Resource Energy Authority’s (AREA) large scale solar garden, something that’s never been done before in Nova Scotia, as a historic day for Antigonish.

“The sheer size of the project, the largest in Nova Scotia, and the ability to Antigonish having more revenue coming off of clean energy and the job creation in the area, I think this is an incredible project for the region,” Premier Iain Rankin told reporters following a funding announcement on July 8. “And it speaks to the importance of getting off of coal.”

He indicated it’s really important that as the economy is being rebuilt, the province grasp those opportunities that are out there, and that’s what this project is all about.

“It’s not just about reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, it’s about the economic opportunities and the jobs that are created,” Rankin said. “It also presents fiscal responsibility to reduce our reliance on coal.”

The $22.4 million project to develop solar gardens in the three communities that make up AREA, Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay, willproduce 10 megawatts, and see the town receive a 2.1 megawatt facility in Brierly Brook that will provide three per cent of the town’s energy consumption.

The province has committed $1.8 million to Antigonish’s project, the federal government has made a contribution of $2.2 million, while the Town of Antigonish is contributing $1.4 million.

“The community solar garden project will be a great addition to the Town of Antigonish’s green infrastructure, adding to its existing renewable energy sources and taking them one step closer to becoming Canada’s first net-zero community,” Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said in a release. “I am proud to be a part of this nation leading climate change initiative and look forward to continuing my support for a sustainable future in Antigonish and across Canada.”

Mayor Laurie Boucher advised it’s exciting to see this project come to fruition, because as a town council, they can play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change.

“This project is part of the town’s ambitious green energy portfolio with AREA that creates an opportunity for local residents to become stewards of the environment in ways that are accessible and affordable,” Boucher said. “We want to be a blueprint for other municipalities to be able to do very similar things, we’re fortunate to be able to own our electric utility, there are ways other municipalities can do it as well.”

The mayor indicated anyone can participate through the subscription plan, and can purchase a subscription to one or a number of panels, and whatever those panels produce goes directly to their utility bill.

“For the customer you see the benefits immediately,” Boucher said. “But not only that you don’t have the responsibility for maintenance or the liability of having it up; we take care of that, so it’s a win-win.”

The solar garden, which is expecting to be constructed by next year, will be located at a former dump location; what is now called a “brown field,” a location not useable for growth or expansion.

“This is where we can help the province as well,” Boucher said. “There’s all kinds of brown fields across the province that municipalities are responsible for, but nothing can be done with those.”

Two days later, Rankin announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be issued to attract low-cost and innovative solutions to supply 10 per cent of the province’s electricity from renewables, such as wind and solar.

According to a release from the province, it will create 4,000 jobs, mostly in rural Nova Scotia, and generate more than $550 million in construction activity in wind-rich areas, such as Guysborough, Pictou, Antigonish, Hants, Cumberland, and Colchester Counties.

Once these projects are fully operational, they will also help reduce Nova Scotia’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1 million tonnes each year.

“This is about doing what’s right for ratepayers and keeping electricity affordable,” Rankin said. “It also ensures we mitigate risks for ratepayers and establish an energy sector that attracts business.”

The premier also announced an aggressive, new renewable electricity standard, requiring 80 per cent of Nova Scotia’s electricity to come from renewable resources by 2030.