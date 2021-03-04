ANTIGONISH: Working together to move the region forward, the Town of Antigonish along with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish hosted their first joint council meeting of 2021.

The two municipal bodies began holding regular joint council meetings in 2014, something that came as a result of residents asking for an increase in collaboration and cooperation.

“The town and county have more similarities than we do differences,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter. “Every opportunity to work together becomes easier with every project. Success is achieved more easily working together.”

Warden Owen McCarron suggested after the Feb. 24 meeting that joint council meetings can serve multiple purposes.

“As was the case on (Feb. 24), they provide a forum for community groups to present to both councils at once on their work or proposals,” he said. “It also provides us with a forum to consider or work on joint projects.”

McCarron explained they’re important because they also give councillors a regular opportunity to meet their counterparts and keep the line of communication open and flowing.

“The relationship between the county and town has been highly constructive in the past few years and it is important to continue to meet, communicate and work toward common goals for our community,” he said. “This is one way in which we do that. “

McCarron advised it’s also helpful the two municipal bodies work on common projects and share their priorities for the community.

Boucher seconded the sentiment, noting many of their projects are to benefit both town and county residents.

“It is imperative that we work together for the success of the region,” she said. “As you saw in our last joint meeting we had a number of presentations. This gives both councils a chance to listen at the same time as well as less presentations for the community groups.”