ANTIGONISH: The Visitor Information Centre (VIC) in Antigonish has a new forever home.

Representatives with the local VIC excitingly announced on June 28 a partnership between the People’s Place Library, the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to open the downtown location.

As Phase 2 of the province’s re-opening plan was put into effect, the opening of the VIC at the local library was based on the provincial public health guidelines and officially started providing information to people on June 21.

According to a release, the VIC will be staffed with a trained community travel counsellor until the end of August.

“We also hope to be ready to implement a volunteer senior ambassador program, facilitated by DEANS, Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores,” the release read. “That will allow us to service our visitors; in the fall and winter.”

Antigonish’s VIC will be in operation during regular business hours of the library, and in addition to having a staffed travel counsellor, the centre will feature brochures on display, as well as three monitors showcasing what the town and county has to offer.

“Staff look forward to working with all local businesses (and) tourism operators to promote Antigonish as a great seasonal destination for travelers, near and far,” they said. “Travellers (who’re) looking to explore Antigonish and everything the community has to offer.”

Any local business or community organization that would like to have their name, service listing or event added to the VIC’s local listing page, you are asked to email antigonishvic@gmail.com for more information.

The VIC’s Web site can be viewed anytime at www.visitantigonish.ca.