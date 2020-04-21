Antigonish waiving interest, penalities – suspending service disconnection

ANTIGONISH: As a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Town of Antigonish is changing the way residents pay their bills, as they await a new plan from municipal and provincial officials.

In addition to waiving interest on any outstanding tax balances until June 30, the town will also waive the interest or penalties on any past due water and electric amounts until June 30, and suspended any disconnection of services for non-payment for town-owned utility customers until June 30.

“The Town of Antigonish completely understands that we are all dealing with difficult times that puts varying levels of financial stress on individuals, families and businesses,” Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO said. “The town is committed to being flexible with options for bill payments during this time.”

Lawrence indicated with town hall closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, there are a couple of options for those who are still looking to pay their bills.

“Water and electrical bills can be paid through on-line banking or credit card,” he said. “The town also has a secure drop-box located at the front door of town hall where payments in the form of cheque or money order will be accepted.”

The Town of Antigonish issued their short-term deferral as they wait for municipal officials across the province to put the finishing touches on a province-wide plan, that would require support from the provincial government.

“From my perspective, it’s being proactive by allowing citizens a little bit of leeway with regard to being able to make their payments,” he said. “It’s uncharted territory. There’s a whole reason of gambits why citizens may not being able to make that payment the next month or two.”

Premier Stephen McNeil previously said minister Chuck Porter is working with Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities to identify programs and sources of assistance, but no details have been provided.

For more information on both of those options, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/billing-payment.html and those with any questions or concerns regarding bill payments can call (902) 863-2351 and press ‘0’ to speak with a staff person.