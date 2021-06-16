ANTIGONISH: The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says despite having to cancel their annual Canada Day celebrations, for the second year in a row, he hopes they’ll be able to host an end of the summer celebration to make up for it.

“Obviously, with the restrictions with COVID-19 from public health, we felt it wasn’t prudent to go ahead with Canada Day for July 1,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “But our plan is to host like a concert-type event, later in the season, before the end of summer.”

In a Facebook post updating the community on June 2, both the Town and County of Antigonish announced the difficult decision to postpone the Canada Day concert and fireworks.

McCarron suggested the town and county, alongside a team of dedicated partners, are working on plans to host a safe summer concert for late August.

“That’s the goal at this point, and we just hope the restrictions are loosened enough from public health to gives us that opportunity, because Canada Day is historically a nice get together,” he said. “A chance for family and friends to gather and we still feel people are looking forward to something, and we’re hoping some sort of a concert will be just the ticket.”

The warden indicated he believes the key will be, as more people get vaccinated across the province as a whole, we start to get ahead of any further potential waves.

“Things will start to return to normal; we’re hoping by mid to late summer, things will get back to more of a normal feeling for folks,” McCarron said. “As everything with COVID, sometimes you have to pivot quickly and change direction, and that’s our hope, so staff are looking into a variety of options.”

Additionally, the town and county are in the process of developing new, alternative, COVID-19 safe activities for Canada Day, with more information coming in the weeks leading up to July 1.

“And they’re going to do some other things as well, like Story Time walks,” McCarron said. “Just to create something a little different throughout the summer this year.”