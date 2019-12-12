ANTIGONISH: A public hearing for a proposed apartment complex is set for later this month.

During a special meeting of Antigonish Town Council on December 2, members approved a development agreement regarding the construction of a 23-unit apartment building on Haley Road. The land lot is 1.39 acres and located on a vacant former industrial site enclosed by the Wrights River, the railway, and Haley Road.

Riavan Investments Limited made the application for the project. The site is currently zoned for commercial light industrial use.

Mayor Laurie Boucher called it an exciting and quality project.

“In order to have a prosperous downtown core, we need people living down here and working down here as well,” said the mayor. “So, this is another opportunity for people to live in the downtown area.”

The next step for the project will be a public hearing on December 19 at 6 p.m. A report from town staff states the proposal is in accordance with relevant policies from the Municipal Planning Strategy and accelerates the provision of housing space close to downtown.