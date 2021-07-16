Arichat Academy Registers

As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat. By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties and as a result, the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but, instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.

In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the O.L.A. convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.

From number 475 on the teacher is Sr. Cecilia Marie and the students are designated as PRIMARY. At this level the number of school days was 193. The year was 1931.

491. Blandine Goyetche – Alphonse – 180.5

492. Lorraine Boudreau – Alexander – 186

493. Lidwine Bonin – Joseph – 134

494. Margaret Latimer – George – 126.5

495. Kathleen Latimer – George – 118

496. Margaret Tyrrell – John – 181.5

497. Ruby Shaw – Thomas – 63

498. Marcelle Manny – Albert Manny, Sterling – 66

499. Irene Presseau – Arthur, Arichat – 189.5

500. Charles Donahue – John, Arichat – 190.5

501. Marg LeBlanc – Casimir, Arichat – 5

502. Patricia McGrath – Michael, Arichat – 153

503. Aloysius Sampson – Norman, Arichat – 99.5

504. Madeleine Deveau – George, Arichat – 170.5

505. Armand Theriault – Jean Baptiste – 142.5

506. Beulah Latimer – Josslyn – 109

507. Leslie Latimer – Josslyn – 107.5

508. Margaret McGrath – Michael – 113

Beginning with number 509 the teacher is Sr. Marie Colombane and the students are designated as PREPARATORY. The number of school days continues to be 193.

509. Elsie Edwards – Edward Edwards from Arichat – 161

510. Catherine Goyetche – Alphonse – 166.5

511. Philip Latimer – George – 137

512. Omer LeBlanc – Godfrey – 172

513. Theophile Richard – Pierre – 187

514. Fred Goyetche – Alcide – 167.5

515. Susanne Mannie – Albert Mannie from Sterling – 62.5

516. Marguerite MacKinnon – Mrs. Marie MacKinnon from Sydney – 141

517. Arthur Madden – William Madden from Arichat

518. Rosie Madden – William – 178.5

519. Bernadette Boucher – Albert – 85

520. Cecile Richard – Pierre – 173

521. Mary Tyrrell – John – 193/193

522. Eva LeBlanc – Albany – 177

523. Alice Petitpas – Walter – 181

524. Edith McGrath- Michael – 181

525. Edith Maloney – Wallace – 151.5

526. Bernadette Samson – Norman – 166.5

527. Viola Samson – Norman – 164

528. Cornelius Boucher – Albert – 167.5

529. Larry LeBlanc – Albany – 175

530. Francis Britten – M. Britten – 190.5

531. Simon Boucher – Albert – 172

532. Armand Presseau – Arthur Presseau from Stirling -117

533. Everett Burton – Bertie – 161

534. Lillian Petitpas – Augusta Boucher – 176

535. Emma Petitpas – Walter – 21.5

536. George DeMers – Joseph DeMers from Canso – 66