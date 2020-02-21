Arichat Academy student registers

As early as 1824 a functioning school existed in Arichat.
By 1834, the school faced insurmountable financial difficulties and as a result the creditors, primarily John Tyrrell, a prominent Arichat merchant, foreclosed on the property, but, instead of closing it, Tyrrell hired two lay teachers. This continued until 1842 when the school was closed for want of a teacher.
In the summer of 1860, Les Freres des Ecoles Chretiennes began teaching the boys at Arichat Academy. In 1865 the provincial government passed an act which designated the Brothers’ school and the Notre Dame de l’Assomption convent as high schools. This meant that all teachers were required to take examinations in English; the brothers refused to submit to this. They resigned and were replaced by lay teachers, one of whom was Remi Benoit.
The following Prepatory Level students’ names are taken from the registers of Arichat Academy beginning in 1924. In 1928, the teacher was Sr. Marie Colambane:
Ethel Boucher
Anita Goyetche
Marie Martel
Elsie Malzard
Florence Mombourquette
John Latimer
Alexander Boucher
Carl Burton
John Angus Kennedy, Kenloch
George Sampson
Joseph Richard
Amedee Goyetche
From this point the students were designated as Intermediate and the teacher was Sister Cecile Marie.
Yvonne
Elsie Edwards
Cecile Richard
May Dort, Cole Harbour
Catherine Goyetche
Arthur Madden
Fred Goyetche
Larry LeBlanc
Bernadette Boucher
Rosie Madden
Marie Tyrrell
Elmire Goyetche
Eva LeBlanc
Edith Maloney
Lillian Petitpas
Emma Bonin
Alice Petitpas
Edith McGrat
Marie Bonin
Emeline Maubourquette
Simon Boucher
Cornelius Boucher
Arthur Stone
William LeBlanc
Philip Latimer
Francis Marie Jukes
Ina LeBlanc, New Waterford
Harold Maloney
James Tyrrell
Godfrey Bouche
Gustave Benoit
George Young
Elsie Malzard
Anita Goyetche
Ethel Boucher
Emma Petitpas
Florence Monbourquette
Elsie Edwards
Catherine Goyetche
Theophile Richard
Omer LeBlanc
Everett Burton
Fred Goyetche
Arthur Madden
Larry LeBlanc
Simon Boucher
May Dort, Cole Harbour
Harold Maloney
From this point the students were designated as Prepatory and the teacher was Sister Marie Colombane:
Philip Latimer
Amos Sampson
Leo Rancon
Godfrey Boucher
Joseph Richard
Francis Petitpas
Francis Britten
From this point the students were designated as Intermediate and the teacher was Sister Cecile Marie:
Rosie Madden
Bernadette Boucher
Cecile Richard