May 4, 1909: Jonas Stone, widower of Catherine McDonald, married Ida Boudreau, daughter of Jean Boudreau and Anne Martel, witnesses Martin Meagher and Caroline Gaudet

June 28, 1909: Godfrey LeBlanc, son of Jeffrey LeBlanc and Marie Giroir, married Noémi Landry, daughter of Daniel Landry and Jeanne Boudreau, witness Alfred Boudreau

November 17, 1909: Allan J. Cameron, son of John Cameron and Catherine Griffin, married Clara Frehil, daughter of John Frehil and Mary Fuller, witnesses Clifford Lecouter and May Jean

November 22, 1909: George N. Somers, son of Juo. Somers and Mary Brown, married Martha Boudreau, daughter of Thomas Boudreau and Jeanne LeBlanc, witnesses Dr. Francis Boudreau and Anna Boudreau

January 10, 1910: Simon Boudreau, son of Daniel Boudreau and Charlotte Martel, married Caroline Gaudet, daughter of Agapit Gaudet and Marie Boucher, witnesses Victor Boudreau and Marie Goyetche

January 10, 1910 : Robert Lowry, widower of Emma LeBlanc, married Mariette Boudreau, daughter of David Boudreau and Charlotte Martel, witnesses Pierre Benoit and Margaret Boudreau

January 10, 1910: Alexander Martel, son of Henri Martel and Pauline Maillet, married Marguerite A. Boudreau, daughter of Félix Boudreau, witness Bernard Boudreau

January 10, 1910: Walter Boudreau, son of Félix Boudreau and Margaret Campbell, married Emma J. Martel, daughter of Victor Martel and Adèle Samson, witness Bernard Boudreau

January 17, 1910: Joseph West, son of Joseph West and Mary West, married Marie Goyetche, daughter of Jean Goyetche and Marie Samson, witnesses Thomas Forgeron and Sabine Rose Duyon

January 24, 1910: Léon Samson, son of Charles Samson and Marie J. Boudreau, married Alvina Landry, daughter of Lamand Landry and Marie Bois, witnesses Jean Samson and Margaret David

January 27, 1910: Nectaire D. Marchand, son of Dominique Marchand and Judith Boudreau, married Martha Martel, daughter of Joseph Martel and Elizabeth Boudreau, witnesses Henri Boudreau and Marie B. Boudreau

January 31, 1910: André Thibeau, son of Étienne Thibeau and Sabine Hébert, married Elizabeth Boudreau, daughter of Jeffry Boudreau and Marie Hébert, witnesses Pierre Thibeau and Beatrice Boudreau

January 31, 1910: James Goyetche, son of James Goyetche and Gracieuse Bourque, married Anne Marie Boudreau, daughter of Henri Boudreau and Marie Martel, witnesses Willie LeBlanc and Martha Boudreau

April 4, 1910: Narcisse Thibeault, son of Edward Thibeault and Henriette Landry, married Alvina Boudreau, daughter of Jeffry Boudreau and Marie Hébert, witnesses Edward Landry and Cécile Pertus

July 11, 1910: Fred. Samson, son of André Samson and Martha Boudreau, married Évangéline Marchand, daughter of Xavier Marchand and Martha McCarthy, witnesses Leon Samson and Esther Marchand

July 25, 1910: William Félix Marchand, son of Désiré Marchand and Louise Marchand, married Anne Boudreau, daughter of William Boudreau and Delina Samson, witnesses Paul Marchand and Joséphine Boudreau

November 1, 1910: Fredéric Richard, son of Simon Richard and Eliza Fougère, married Marie Évangéline LeBlanc, daughter of Elias LeBlanc and Marguerite Ulain, witnesses Joseph Richard and Marguerite Anne LeBlanc

November 15, 1910: Arthur DesCostes, son of François DesCostes and Marguerite Boucher, married Joséphine Landry, daughter of Hilaire Landry and Madeleine Landry, witnesses Walter DesCostes and Sabine Landry

November 15, 1910: Joseph Richard, son of Simon Richard and Eliza Fougère, married Marguerite Anne LeBlanc, daughter of Charles LeBlanc and Marguerite Ulain, witnesses Walter DesCostes and Sabine Landry