ANTIGONISH: The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says council is very pleased with the construction of a new roundabout, which will be located at the busy intersection their municipal building is on.

Owen McCarron indicated as the project is nearing its completion, they hope it will be finished and fully operational within the next couple of weeks.

“This will finally provide an orderly flow of traffic at this intersection,” he told The Reporter. “We know with the high number of accidents and close calls that this was a necessary piece of infrastructure and are very pleased that Minister Hines made this a priority this year.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

In September, work began on the construction of a highly-anticipated roundabout at the Beech Hill Road–Highway 4 intersection.

In response to the concerning number of crashes and near misses at the intersection, the province’s Department of Transportation shut down the section of Highway 4 between Beech Hill Road and South River Road in January.

The warden said that the addition of the roundabout, that section of the old highway will be able to re-open, and after experiencing a significant drop in traffic, traffic patterns will return to normal.

“This will allow traffic to once again flow towards Lower South River,” McCarron added. “Which allow businesses along this stretch to regain much needed traffic and help [to] support local businesses.”