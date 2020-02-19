ANTIGONISH: The province’s regulatory body dismissed a number of compensation claims relating to local twinning of Highway 104.

In 2016, Roseanne MacEachern and Dream Catcher’s Deli and Treats; Eileen Curry and Justamere Cafe; Elaine Rhynold, Gerard Mason, and Down to Earth Art Gallery; Phyllis Baker, Henri Steeghs, and Pleasant Valley Nurseries; and Ernest Curry and Tri-C Management – which operates the Claymore Inn – all filed applications to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board seeking compensation under the Expropriation Act.

At the time, the largest claim came from the body representing the Claymore Inn, which was seeking $2.6 million. The other four ranged from $210,000 to just over $300,000. The businesses claimed the construction of the Antigonish by-pass impaired access to their properties and reduced market value.

The UARB held hearings from October 7-10 of last year, with final submissions made by November 14.

In separate decisions released on February 11, the UARB determined the construction of the Antigonish by-pass did not substantially or unreasonably hinder access to the businesses, dismissing all five claims. For more on compensation to individuals and businesses as a result of the twinning of Highway 104, go to: