Bus carrying minor hockey players leaves the road during weekend storm

STRAIT AREA: A bus carrying a minor hockey team left the road during a late-fall storm which hit the Strait area last weekend.

At 2:18 p.m. on November 30, Waycobah RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a bus on Highway 105 in Queensville.

Police said the bus was carrying 19 major bantam hockey players and their coaches when it left the road and rolled onto its side. A 13-year was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other serious injuries were reported.

No highway closures took place at the time, the RCMP said, noting that motorists were encouraged to drive with caution in the area as road conditions are slippery.

Powerful winds and heavy snowfall, which started on November 29 and continued into the next day, knocked out the power for approximately 2,500 Nova Scotia Power customers in Inverness County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal closed the Canso Causeway to high-sided vehicles, starting last Friday and continuing into Saturday. Rough seas also pounded the causeway last weekend, flooding the road between Cape Breton and mainland Nova Scotia.

In addition to a number of businesses and offices closing, the weather forced the Town of Port Hawkesbury to reschedule its Christmas parade to December 8 at 6 p.m.