Business continuity pandemic plan approved

ANTIGONISH: During their monthly regular council meeting on April 20, Antigonish Town council approved its business continuity pandemic plan.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff set up the plan as a resource for when a pandemic, such as novel coronavirus (COVID-19), occurs.

Additionally, town council also voted to distribute the remaining 2019-20 Council Discretionary Funds among the Antigonish Food Bank, Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund – donating just over $4,230 to each group.

Council also passed motions to waive interest and suspend the ability to disconnect services for non-payment to June 30, for the water and electric utilities.

“Council is just so proud of our staff, and the work they’ve done to make sure our municipal services are delivered, each and every day, even though we’re in these unprecedented times,” the mayor said.

Asked if there would be any delays on the town’s budget, Boucher said there shouldn’t be much of one, if any.

Work is going well with staff working from home, but it does create some challenges; and with the global world feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boucher pointed out the budget will obviously not look the same as it did last year.

“We’re probably going to fund some things we don’t usually fund, look at different ways of doing things,” she said. “So we’ll still have our capital budget though, we’ll still be doing work, doing all the necessary thing to maintain our municipal responsibilities.”

Based on directives set by the provincial government and public health officials, earlier this month, the town extended the closure of its Town Hall and Public Works Building until further notice.

Recreation facilities such as the town’s new Skatepark, Columbus Field, Chisholm Park, Central Field and the Challenger Baseball Field are closed and the RCMP have the discretion to fine any residents using these facilities.