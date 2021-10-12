Calvestico Limited begins operating taxi firm in Port Hawkesbury

By: Adam McNamara

PORT HAWKESBURY: There’s a new taxi service in town.

Two new taxi license applications were approved at Port Hawkesbury Town Council’s regular session on Oct. 5.

The motion approved at the meeting, allows Calvestico Financial Enterprises and Consultants Ltd. to have their taxi drivers, operate within the town limits.

The approval comes after council decided to table the application at September’s regular council session.

Earlier this summer, an application for an Owners Taxi License was received by the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

Council deemed the application incomplete in September, citing the need for inspection and insurance information.

At this month’s meeting, staff said all requirements for the issuing of a license have been met. The motion to approve the application was unanimously passed.

During the discussion and motion for the license, town councillor Jason Aucoin declared a conflict of interest on the agenda item, and recused himself temporarily.

Although they already were serving Inverness County, Mark and Theresa Cavanaugh owners of the new taxi service in town, are excited to now begin servicing within the Port Hawkesbury town limits as well.

Cavanaugh says they work along with the other taxi services.

“We’re not here to take over, we’re here to cooperate.”

Calvestico requires all their driver’s to be trained in first aid. Cavanaugh says, “we are more than just your standard transportation service.”

Aside from taxi services, Calvestico offers parcel, food and beverage delivery. They also do landscaping and moving, and offer longer drive packages suited to tourists and people who are from the area but who may want to see new places.

Cavanaugh says they also offer a great place to work.

After the meeting, CAO Terry Doyle said the town is happy for Calvstico’s expansion of business within the town.

Doyle says, “We look forward to the added employment and added services for the residents and visitors.”