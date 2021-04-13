Sports Canso Bluefins go undefeated By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 13, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The U18 Canso Bluefins shutout Thorburn 7-0 on April 2 to win the Pictou County Minor Hockey Association’s Challenge Cup in Trenton. The team boasted a record of 24-0 on the season. Pictured are: Marcus Bond (front) and Arianna Rhynold (middle), with (back, from the left): Zachary Gloade, Ashton Creamer, Jack Horne, Noah Haines, Aiden Sullivan, Dana Rhynold, Jeremy Myette, Tyson Greencorn, Coleton Parker, Brady Delorey, Angus Novak, and Blake Doyle. Not pictured are team manager Jennifer MacKenzie, head coach Trent Richard, and assistant coaches Dave Greencorn, Real Parker and Darrell Novak.