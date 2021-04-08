Cape Breton Crime Stoppers asks Inverness County for annual funding

PORT HOOD: The global pandemic has also affected Cape Breton Crime Stoppers, and it needs help from the municipality.

During the regular monthly meeting on April 1 in Port Hood, Todd Ralph, Inverness Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from Todd Ralph, the coordinator of Cape Breton Crime Stoppers.

Formed in 1987, the Cape Breton Crime Stoppers Association said it has helped police remove over $4 million in illegal drugs, recover more than $1.5 million in stolen property, and seize more than $600,000 in illegal cigarettes and tobacco. The group said it helped in the arrest of more than 862 suspects, and helped solve serious crimes like homicide, via its anonymous tipsters.

Cape Breton Crime Stoppers receives money from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, which helps cover daily costs, but as a result of COVID-19, they have struggled to fundraise, and our reliant on volunteers.

The group is looking for $5,000 in annual funding from the municipality to provide them with a “solid financial base.”

Warden Laurie Cranton recommended this request be discussed at the next meeting of the policing committee with RCMP members.

“Having that discussion with our policing partners may be a good idea to see what kind of support they get in this area from Crime Stoppers,” he said. “To see, do they use this service often and does it help in our municipality?”

District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier said the municipality pays $2.4 million per year for policing, and he suggested council get more information.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan agreed with Cranton that financial statements from Cape Breton Crime Stoppers would be helpful.

“It would be nice to see what it costs for that Crime Stoppers organization,” he said. “I’d like to know how much the other municipalities are giving, if they’re giving anything.”

Council agreed to contact the group asking that they formally apply for funding from the municipality, like other groups.