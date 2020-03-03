PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Bantam AA Islanders fought hard last Sunday when challenging the Cape Breton County Islanders in the championship of the Cape Breton Cup and, at the end of the game, the West proved to be the best.

The local squad won 3-1.

“The County came out hard and scored the first goal,” said West Islander coach Brent MacEachern. “We weathered the storm for five or six minutes, but then we took over and took the play to them for most of the game. It was a 2-1 game for the better part of three periods, but we added an empty netter at the end.

“I liked our chances, but the County were the team that gave us the most trouble all year. And we knew we’d need our best performance to win.”

The West Islanders finished the 2019-20 regular season as the number one team in the league, managing a 23-5-2 record, but the County was just behind the local Bantam AAs, with a record of 19-4-7.

“They matched up well against us physically,” MacEachern said. “They probably have the biggest team in the league, in terms of size, plus they have outstanding goaltending and some great forwards.”

However, MacEachern said the West is a very strong team that was very determined. With that, the Sunday win is a good momentum builder, considering one very important tournament is still to be played. The West hosts the Bantam AA Provincials from March 26-29 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

“It was good for our kids,” he said. “Some of our kids never won a Cape Breton Cup before.

“We’re happy with our season, and anything that we do at provincials is just a bonus.”