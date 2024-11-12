Photos contributed. On Nov. 2, with the help of volunteers, the food hub collected over 2,600 pounds of butternut squash and 450 beets from farmer's fields which would otherwise go unused.

Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99!

Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox!

Log In Register

Adam McNamara