Cape Breton Food Hub expands program and services into Richmond County

By Adam McNamara - November 12, 2024

On Nov. 2, with the help of volunteers, the food hub collected over 2,600 pounds of butternut squash and 450 beets from farmer's fields which would otherwise go unused.