Cape Breton West hosting home opener Thursday night in Port Hood

STRAIT AREA: The Cape Breton West Islanders are hitting the ice for their home opener on Thursday.

The U18 Islanders will host the Sydney Rush on Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. at the Al MacInnis Sports Center in Port Hood.

The Midgets first hit the ice in mid-August with a developmental camp, then held try-outs in September, with the team selected two weeks ago. During that time, strength and conditioning coach Stephen Graham put the players through their paces before each Tuesday practice.

“We just wanted to see how the guys were progressing and training through the summer,” head coach Nick MacNeil said.

The Islanders have played five exhibition games, and started the 2020-2021 season with a split against the Halifax McDonald’s last weekend. The Islanders lost 5-1 on October 24 with Jacob Larade getting the lone goal, but rebounded on October 26 for a 6-3 win, with goals from Larade, Liam Trehholm, Bryce Thompson, Jacob Cook, Sam Beaton, and James Beaton.

“It was a huge weekend for us to go up there and split,” the coach said, noting that Halifax will have one of the top teams in the league again this year. “It was good to come home Sunday with the win.”

After what was considered a rebuilding year last campaign, MacNeil said this year’s edition has nine returning players and 11 new players, and so far, the squad is looking good.

“We had an excellent pre-season, we went 4-1,” MacNeil noted. “I like our team a lot, I think we have a lot of speed. I like the new players, new editions we made this year to the team. I’m excited what’s going to come from it the next couple of weekends.”

MacNeil said they are fortunate to have a great feeder system, pointing to the strength of the Major Bantam Nova X-Men had a great year with many solid players.

“Last year we had 13 new players, most of them are back this year,” he noted. “We have a few good 2005-born players. Last year the Bantam Nova team had the best team in the province. That was certainly helpful and I think we have a solid opportunity to be a top-four team in this league.”

Due to public health restrictions, up to 200 fans will be allowed to attend Thursday night’s game, including 40 fans for each team, sponsors, as well as local media. For members of the public, only those with advanced tickets and season passes will be permitted to watch the game. The doors will open for spectators at 6:30 p.m.

“With the 200 number, that’s still a decent number, especially in Port Hood,” he said. “It’s a difficult time, everyone’s suffering, but I think we will get through it. Our sponsors have been excellent since I’ve been here. The community is so small, you pretty well know every one of them. We’re still lucky in that situation where the sponsors did come back this year, the majority of them anyway. We’re certainly lucky to have them onboard, but I think we’ll be just fine.”

As a result of the same public health guidelines, the eight-team Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League will have a reduced schedule this year with most games played on weekends.

“We’ll be playing the other seven teams this season, we’ll play them four times each,” the coach explained. “Our schedule is made up of 28 games, plus a ‘Showcase Weekend,’ I believe the third weekend in November. It’s an opportunity for the kids to get noticed, there are lots of scouts for them.”

Cape Breton West Islanders

home schedule 2020-2020

*all games in Port Hood

Saturday, November 7 at 6 p.m. Weeks Majors

Saturday, November 28 at 6 p.m. Cole Harbour

Sunday, November 29 at 12 p.m. Cole Harbour

Sunday, December 6 at 12 p.m. Weeks Majors

Saturday, December 12 at 6 p.m. South Shore Mustangs

Sunday, December 13 at 12 p.m. South Shore Mustangs

Sunday, January 3 at 4 p.m. Sydney Rush

Saturday, January 9 at 6 p.m. Halifax McDonalds

Sunday, January 10 at 12 p.m. Halifax McDonalds

Saturday, January 30 at 6 p.m. Valley Wildcats

Sunday, January 31 at 12 p.m. Valley Wildcats

Saturday, February 13 at 6 p.m. Steele Subaru

Sunday, February 14 at 12 p.m. Steele Subaru