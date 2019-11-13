PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders managed two points after a pair of tough weekend games with the Kohltech Valley Wildcats.

On Saturday, the Islanders came on the better end of a 3-2 score. Daniel Gillis got the local team on the board in the first period. The Wildcats replied with on in the second but Bryce Thomson and Brant Timmons added singles in the third period.

“Lately we haven’t been having great starts and we came out really good, it was great to see,” said coach Nick MacNeil, who also gave credit to goaltender Kenzie MacPhail for some big saves in the third to preserve the win. “It was a very good game all around for us.”

It was a different story in the Sunday game, with the Wildcats coming out on top 6-1. Blake Hadley had the lone score for the Islanders, who had five players out of the lineup with injuries. MacNeil said the team played well in the second but being short staffed definitely hurt. They played with eight forwards on Sunday and had to move up a defender.

MacNeil again gave credit to the Islanders goaltending, with Adam Tkacz stopping 42 of the 48 shots he faced.

MacNeil said the game could have been much more lopsided without that kind of effort.

“I know the guys were pretty tired at the end of the night,” coach MacNeil. “It was tough to overcome something like that.”

The coach said he is hoping to have Dave Matthews back in the lineup for this week’s Monctonian Challenge Tournament. Matthews blocked two shots on Saturday night in the same spot and MacNeil said he’s a solid part of the team.

The Monctonian kicks off on Thursday for the Islanders with a game against the Tri Pen Osprey. The Islanders then play the Rothesay Netherwood School on Friday and the Kensington Monaghan Farms Wild on Saturday.