Cassidy Bernard’s ex returning to court later this month on murder, child abandonment charges

PORT HAWKESBURY: The man charged in the death of Cassidy Bernard will return to court here later this month.

On December 3, 20-year-old Dwight Austin Isidore of Wagmatcook First Nation, appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court to answer to a charge of second degree murder and two counts of child abandonment.

Isidore, Bernard’s former partner and the father of her twin girls, was remanded into police custody following his court appearance and is scheduled to return to court in Port Hawkesbury on December 16.

Isidore was arrested without incident on December 2 in Baddeck in connection with Bernard’s death which was first reported to the RCMP on October 24, 2018, not long after she was found deceased in her We’koqma’q First Nation residence.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed the arrest during a press conference on December 3 in We’koqma’q.

Last May, Isadore was questioned by RCMP but was later released without charges. Isadore is facing two charges from a November 2, 2018 incident – after Bernard’s death – of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to damage property.

On September 23, 2018 band officials in We’koqma’q issued a notice banning Isadore from the community.