Photo courtesy CBU. David C. Dingwall, president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University, and Rodney MacDonald, president of Colaisde na Gàidhlig/The Gaelic College, announce a new partnership that will see the first year of CBU’s Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism Management program delivered at the Beinn Mhàbu campus in Mabou beginning in September 2026.
Drake Lowthers is the editor of The Strait Area Reporter, where he leads coverage of the people, stories, and events that shape northeastern Nova Scotia and western Cape Breton Island.
Originally from the Annapolis Valley, and calling Antigonish home for the past decade, he has a passion for community journalism, and has told hundreds of stories that highlight local voices - from grassroots initiatives to provincial issues that affect everyday life - in a creative, yet thought-provoking way.
His dedication to excellence in journalism has earned multiple recognitions on the national stage, confirming his belief in the vital role of local news in informing, connecting, and strengthening communities.
When he isn’t in the newsroom, Drake is deeply engaged in the Antigonish community, where he continues to advocate for collaboration and building a stronger future together.