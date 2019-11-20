Charges laid following altercation between students

ANTIGONISH: A student at a school in the town was allegedly assaulted by two other students earlier today.

At 10:46 a.m., Antigonish District RCMP responded to a call of an altercation between two youths and another young person at a school in Antigonish. The victim, a male, was assaulted by two other males and the victim sustained minor injuries.

The two suspects, 14 and 17 years old from Antigonish County, were arrested by the RCMP and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. They are both facing charges of assault.

They are scheduled to attend Antigonish Provincial Court on February 5, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.