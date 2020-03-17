BOYLSTON: Since 1968, there have been recreational-curling games between the Highlander Curling Club of St. Andrews and the Chedabucto Curling Club of Boylston for the coveted Myers Trophy, an award donated by Kaye and Chester Myers.

Over those years, there have been 31 matches with the Highlander Curling Club winning the Myers Trophy 14 times and the Chedabucto Curling Club having 17 victories. Curlers from each club gather at those curling rinks on two separate days to compete to score the most points in total to entitle them to have their rink’s name engraved on the Myers Trophy and for it to be proudly displayed within their home rink until next year’s determining matches.

Having had their first round of matches on February 27 at the Highlander club, curlers from both rinks gathered at the Chedabucto club on March 13 for their second set of games. For the ensuing year, the Myers Trophy will now be proudly displayed within the Chedabucto Curling Club as it awaits the next-season’s matches.