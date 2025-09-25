PORT HAWKESBURY: At its Sept. 16 committee of the whole meeting, Port Hawkesbury council received updates on Remembrance Day preparations, including the approval of a new crosswalk design honouring Strait Area veterans. Town staff intend to have the crosswalk installed in time for this year’s ceremony.

The design was developed following earlier discussions between council and staff about creating a Remembrance Day–themed crossing. Currently in draft form, the rendering reflects communication with the local legion, though council sought unanimous agreement before presenting it for final approval.

“I’d be happy to take this forward to the legion, just for them to have a final look and make sure the communication we’ve had over the summer is translated into this rendering,” Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said. “And if all goes well, then hopefully we’ll have this installed before Remembrance Day.”

The design features the phrase Lest We Forget on each approach to the crosswalk, with red and marked strips. The proposed location will span Reeves Street, connecting both sides of MacSween Street.

Council unanimously approved the design, which will now be forwarded to the legion for review.

In addition to the crosswalk initiative, council also received updates on efforts to reduce traffic noise and improve safety during the annual Remembrance Day ceremony. These actions stem from concerns raised last year by Deputy Mayor Iain Langley, who shared feedback from residents noting excessive traffic near the cenotaph during the service.

A resident’s letter described an “overabundance of traffic passing by the cenotaph” and stressed the importance of respecting the solemnity of the event. Council subsequently passed a motion to seek solutions.

At the recent meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle reported progress in discussions with transportation officials.

“We’re in the process of putting in an application for traffic control to inhibit the movement of traffic for at least 20 minutes, which will be a good part of the ceremony,” Doyle told council. “I think there will be conversations around a change in the ceremony as well, to make the best use of that amount of time.”

Mayor Chisholm-Beaton said ensuring uninterrupted observance has long been a request from the community.

“The goal of having traffic restrictions and ensuring traffic doesn’t interrupt the ceremony is something that has been asked for every ceremony. So, we’re hoping to see a remedy to a longstanding issue.”