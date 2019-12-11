Council debates expenses for office space

PORT HOOD: Who pays for rental space when a councillor needs to host a municipal event? That question was batted around Inverness Municipal Council’s table last Thursday.

The matter was brought up by Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier, who noted councillors are allotted money to rent office space. However, he said, they have to go out-of-pocket when renting space for a community meeting.

Complicating matters is the fact that not all councillors rent office space. Poirier, for example, has his own office set up where he conducts municipal business and runs his own business.

As things currently exist, each municipal councillor is entitled to $250 for office space, so long as they are renting from a non-profit group.

Council passed a motion to have staff review the municipal expense policy, updating it and making revisions, and bring back a draft policy to be reviewed.